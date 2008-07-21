Joe, Bobby ... Thanks, but it's time move on

Walters: Bobby Bowden and Joe Paterno have devoted their long and illustrious lives to college football and in particular to Florida State and Penn State, respectively. Bowden, 78, has been the head coach in Tallahassee since 1976. His 373 career victories are the most all-time of any major-college coach. Paterno, 81, has been a fixture in State College since 1950 -- he took over the program in 1966.