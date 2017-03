Community Organizers unite to voice their displeasure over Palin's remarks last night at the RNC. While taking a dig at Sen. Obama's past experience as a Community Organizer, Governor Palin insults thousands and they are not happy.

To paraphrase Jon Stewart, "Republicans love America, they just hate half the people living in it!"

Once again, in catering to the rabid and radical base, the GOP VP candidate alienates the rest of the country. That is not how you win elections!