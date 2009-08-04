It's time for Pat Buchanan to Go.

I see that someone already wrote a similar diary at Daily Kos, earlier today, http://www.dailykos.com/story/2009/8/4/114847/1076, so forgive me for the duplicity involved here. I wrote this last night at about 1am after watching the late replay of Hardball and I felt the need to express my opinion - it is either time for Pat Buchanan to retire, or it is time for MSNBC to show him the door.

What will it take for Pat Buchanan to finally be fired from MSNBC? For some unknown reason, presumably, "balance", the so-called "liberal" network, MSNBC continues to give air-time to this out of touch, conservative dinosaur from the Nixon era. Time and again, Buchanan has demonstrated that he is a bigot, a racist, a homophobic and a xenophobe who is anti-science anti-progress and is a relic of an era long past. Just last night, he vociferously opined that global climate change is a hoax and that he does not believe in either the Big Bang Theory or evolution (though he apparently does not know the difference between the two. If being anti-science was his only flaw, I could live with that, but he is also clearly inept in advancing a political agenda or "ANALYZING" political trends. Despite the national elections of 2004,2006 and 2008 and the failures of Gingrich, Delay, Hastert, Bush, Cheney, Palin and McCain, Buchanan honestly believes that a MORE CONSERVATIVE candidate can beat Obama in 2012 and that if the GOP runs moves further to the right, it will pick up 30 seats in the 2010 mid-term elections. ( transcript available at: http://www.msnbc.msn.com/id/32284211/ns/msnbc_tv-hardball_with_chris_matthews/)

Political ideology aside, when evidence is presented that support theories and facts, rational people will accept said theories as either proven or likely. However, whether it is global warming, evolution or whether President Obama is a citizen of the United States, born in Hawaii on August 4, 1961, as certified by the state of Hawaii, if a "Political Analyst" for a major cable news outlet willfully refuses to accept reality, they should not be given a platform on which to express their opinions. Because of his failure to accept reality in these aformentioned instances, Buchanan has become a self parody, akin to Abraham Simpson in his "Old Man Yells at Cloud" moment. This is not entertaining to watch, it is sad and pathetic and must end if MSNBC is to be taken seriously.

People on the left laugh at Bill O'Reilly, Glen Beck, Rush Limbaugh and Sean Hannity because despite their over the top rhetoric, they are television or radio personalities more in line with "entertainment" than news or legitimate political commentary. If Buchanan is to fall into that camp, then so be it - he can join Fox News like Tucker Carlson and Bob Novak did after their failed careers at CNN and MSNBC. However, he should in no way be taken seriously and allowed a seat at the grown-ups table of political discussion. For example, Lou Dobbs has recently been taking a lot of heat for giving legitimacy to the "Birther" movement. Well, move over Lou because here comes Pat, pinning the whole thing on people like Chris Matthews for actually taking the loonies to task. Rather than standing up for himself, his ideology and his party and say, "Enough with the crazy talk already", Buchanan has gotten in bed with the Birthers and embraced the fringe elements of the GOP's base. Pat, is this where you expect the next leaders of you party to come from? Seriously?

As I mentioned above, no legitimate political analyst should be allowed a forum such as Hardball, to spew their hatred and idiocy when s/he is so oblivious to fact, devoid of logical thought and in such a state of denial that one must immediately question that person's mental health. Years ago, Pat may have been a potential leader of the conservative movement and a viable presidential candidate, but now he is just a joke. He is and always was an ideologue, but he is now a shell of the man he once was and he needs to humbly and quietly exit stage-right, or, MSNBC needs to make the right choice and terminate his employment.

If you wish to express your opinion to the producers at Hardball, the email address is: hardball@msnbc.com