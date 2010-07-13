Regarding Double Dips

Fivethirtyeight.com often provides some amazing statistics and graphs regarding a plethora of subjects and this particular post is no exception. Below (and via the link) is an amazing analysis about our current economic recovery (YES, we ARE indeed moving in the right direction on many, many fronts). Read through the entire post and take a look at the different graphs, it is quite enlightening in my opinion.

"There has been a tremendous amount of talk lately about a double dip recession. According to some, it is just a matter of time. The idea has even been floated that the recession never ended.

Let's look at the underlying data to examine the overall economic situation in the US in order to examine the validity of these arguments."