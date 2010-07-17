Newsvine

The Day The Controversy Over The New Black Panther Case Fell Apart.

Fox News has been working overtime to spin a small event from Election Day, 2008 to light in an attempt to prove the racial bias and the lack of professionalism of the President and Attorney General Eric Holder. However, when one looks at the FACTS of the case, the FACTS of the dismissal and pays attention to who is pushing this issue (and why), the truth comes out.

