A.I.G. Reaches Deal to Repay Treasury and Fed for Bailout

"The American International Group said Thursday that it had reached an agreement in principle to repay the Federal Reserve Bank of New York for the company's 2008 rescue, and to gradually return the ownership of its stock to the public markets. "

A reminder for the "Teabaggers": (care of webslinger, not the NYT)

1. TARP was passed in 2008, NOT in 2009.

2. Most of the "bailout" money is being or has been paid back because the distribution of funds for the likes of GM, Citi and AIG took the form of LOANS.

3. In many cases, the shares that the Federal Government purchased have resulted or will result in PROFITS for the government, meaning additional revenues that can and will be used to pay down the deficit.

4. This isn't socialism, it's called responsible governance.