One of the stimulus's lesser-known but more-important efforts was the massive push to get doctors to use electronic medical records. The legislation included $20 billion to help them and, perhaps more importantly, penalties -- in the form of a cut in Medicare and Medicaid reimbursements for providers who are still using paper in 2015 -- for those who didn't make the move. It looks like it's working
Half of all doctors using electronic records, most of the rest considering it
Seeded on Tue Oct 26, 2010
