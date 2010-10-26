Newsvine

webslinger

About Fact-driven moderate/lefty fighting the good fight. Articles: 1 Seeds: 23 Comments: 10328 Since: Jul 2008

Half of all doctors using electronic records, most of the rest considering it

Current Status: Duplicated (30)
Seeded by webslinger View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONThe Washington Post
Seeded on Tue Oct 26, 2010 9:37 AM
Discuss:

One of the stimulus's lesser-known but more-important efforts was the massive push to get doctors to use electronic medical records. The legislation included $20 billion to help them and, perhaps more importantly, penalties -- in the form of a cut in Medicare and Medicaid reimbursements for providers who are still using paper in 2015 -- for those who didn't make the move. It looks like it's working

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor