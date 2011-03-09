"Last week, Indiana indicted its Secretary of State Charlie White on seven felony counts, including three counts of "voter fraud" and charges of theft and perjury. Independent special prosecutors have accused White of intentionally voting in the wrong precinct during the May 2010 Republican primary and lying about his address in order to maintain his seat on the Fisher City Council even after he moved out of the district."
Charlie White's Indictment: Piercing the Veil of "Voter Fraud"
Wed Mar 9, 2011
