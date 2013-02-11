DoJ, HHS recover $4.2 billion in healthcare fraud | EHRintelligence.com

Newsvine

DoJ, HHS recover $4.2 billion in healthcare fraud

The heads of the Departments of Justice and Health & Human Services (DoJ, HHS), Attorney General Eric Holder and Secretary Kathleen Sebelius announced a record-breaking amount of recovered funds as a result of their joint efforts to identify and prosecute those committing Medicare or Medicaid fraud. All told, the federal agencies recovered $4.2 billion in FY 2012, which is slightly more than the $4.1 billion they recovered in FY 2011. In the past four years, these investigations have led to a total of $14.9 billion in recovered funds. The stolen or illegally procured funds were returned to the Medicare Trust Funds, the Treasury and others in FY 2012.

