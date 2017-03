The headline says it all - Obamacare in a nuthshell, so simple EVERYONE can understand it, even those who have swallowed the lies from those against reform.

For all the fear and loathing, there is, really not surprisingly, not much to discuss or worry about when it comes to this law. It's not perfect, but it's not the end of the world, and it WILL help most Americans if given a chance (this is key - if the GOP, at the state level, continue to obstruct - shame on them and those who allow it).