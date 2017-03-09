Michael Flynn Admits to Being a Foreign Agent

Well now, this is an interesting twist. IF Flynn was truly advising a foreign country during the election and prior to being named OUR National Security Advisor, did Trump know it? Should he have? If he did, then how/why did he offer him the job? Again, it's not just the ties to Russia, it's the lies and the utter incompetence. No Democrat would have lasted this long, it's time for the adults to take Donnie's toys away and send him to his room without supper.